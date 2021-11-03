Okanogan beats Manson, Tonasket drops Kettle Falls
OMAK - Omak secured its third Caribou Trail League title in four years with a 41-14 win over Cascade on Oct. 28.
“This is a very hard-earned and well-deserved title for our seniors,” said coach Nick Sackman. “I am very proud of them and the team for the way they have responded to adversity during the season.”
The Pioneers will play the No. 4-seeded team from the Northeast A League for a berth into the state 1A playoffs. The game will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in Omak.
Against Cascade, the Pioneers played “an OK first half but a great second half,” said Sackman. “Kessler Fjellman really set the tone of the whole game on the ground, rushing 36 times for 288 yards. Our offensive line did a wonderful job of getting him to the second level of the defense and then Kessler was very elusive in the secondary.”
Omak competed some timely passes on third downs to score a couple times, the coach said.
“Defensively, we were solid all night, giving up less than four yards a rush and allowing only nine passes to be completed,” Sackman said. “I think our team did a great job of making second-half adjustments and really dominated the game at the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively.”
Omak stats
Scoring – Kessler Fjellman 22-yard run, Blake Sam kick; Beau Sackman to Jovan Mercado for 25 yards, Sam kick; Sackman to Mercado for 9 yards, Sam kick; Fjellman 2-yard run, Sam kick; Sackman to Kaiden Devereaux for 25 yards, kick failed; Fjellman 4-yard run, Sam kick.
Rushing – Kessler Fjellman, 36-for-288, 3 touchdowns; Beau Sackman, 12-for-17.
Passing – Beau Sackman, 6-for-12 for 149 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.
Receiving – Kessler Fjellman, 2-for-49; Jovan Mercado, 2-for-44, 2 touchdowns; Kaiden Devereaux, 1-for-25, 1 touchdown; Jonny Stenberg, 1-for-6.
Cascade stats
Scoring – 13-yard run, kick good; 6-yard pass, kick good.
Rushing – 29-for-125.
Passing – 9-for-25 for 214, 1 touchdown.
Okanogan 42, Manson 0
Okanogan capped its undefeated regular season and won the Central Washington 2B league championship Oct. 28 with a 42-0 win over Manson at home.
The Bulldogs will host Northwest Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in a crossover playoff game. Admission will be charged.
The winner will qualify for the 2B state playoffs.
For the Manson game, Okanogan coach Erick Judd said his team played very well on defense.
“Grant Gillespie had a great game defensively, with an interception for a touchdown,” Judd said. “Offensively, our line picked up the blitzes pretty well, which gave us running lanes.”
Okanogan scored once in the first quarter on a five-yard run by Calvin Yusi. Jamie Gonzalez’ kick was good.
The Bulldogs put four touchdowns on the board in the second quarter, first on a Brad Ingram pass to Tucker Pritchard for 29 yards, then on one-yard runs by Ryden Zabreznik and Yusi. Grant Gillespie rounded out the touchdowns by intercepting a Vince Strecker pass and running it back for a touchdown.
All four PATs were good.
The Bulldogs’ final score came in the third on a quarterback keeper by Ingram for 23 yards. The PAT was good.
Okanogan had 275 yards of offense, with 246 yards on the ground and 29 passing. Manson had a six-yard net loss, with -47 rushing and 41 yards through the air.
Okanogan had three turnovers – two lost fumbles and an interception – while Manson had six turnovers. The Trojans lost four fumbles and threw two interceptions.
Okanogan stats
Passing – Brad Ingram, 1-for-5, 29 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception.
Rushing – Brad Ingram, 11-for 81; Taggert Grooms, 3-for-62; Tucker Pritchard, 11-for-54; Ryden Zabreznik, 7-for-40; Calvin Yusi, 8-for-18; Steel Rico, 3-for-17; Carter Kuchenbuch, 4-for-(-26).
Receiving – Tucker Pritchard, 1-for-29.
Defense – Grant Gillespie, 6 tackles, 1 interception for touchdown; Johnny Swartsel, 5.5 tackles; Tucker Pritchard, 4 tackles; Alex Lopez, 3 tackles; Brad Ingram, 2.5 tackles; Steel Rico, 2 tackles; Braiden Howell, Manny Rodriguez, Austin Nelson, Taggert Grooms, Ryden Zabreznik and Ayden Grooms, 1 tackle each.
Manson stats
Passing – Vince Strecker, 5-for-13, 38 yards, 2 interceptions; Angel Lopez, 1-for-5, 3 yards; Carter Lyman, 0-for-3.
Rushing – Cal Beazley, 5-for-8; Angel Lopez, 7-for-1; No. 20, 3-for-1; No. 89, 1-for-(-5); Alex Lopez, 1-for-(-6); Carter Lyman, 1-for-(-10); Vince Strecker, 5-for-(-36).
Receiving – No. 89, 4-for-39; Parker Teague, 2-for-2.
Defense – Nick Strecker, 12 tackles, 1 interception; Hugo Lopez, 5 tackles; Joe Logan and Gerado Guierrero, 4 tackles each; Cal Beazley and Connor Clausen, 3 tackles each; Kayden Medina, 2 tackles; Parker Teague, Cavan Willard and Hervin Chavez, 1 tackle each.
Tonasket 41, Kettle Falls 13
Tonasket took a non-league win from Kettle Falls, 41-13, in an Oct. 29 game scheduled at the last minute.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Oroville, but Oroville forfeited because a lack of players, said Tonasket Principal Trisha Roach.
“We are trying to reschedule at the end of our season to do a makeup” game for the Battle for the Bell.
Meanwhile, Tonasket was scheduled to play Manson at home on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to determine the No. 4 finisher in the Central Washington 2B League. The winner will travel to Ritzville for a crossover game this weekend.
Kettle Falls 0 0 7 6 13
Tonasket 7 6 15 13 41
Oroville 56, Pateros 0
Oroville, despite having to cancel its Oct. 29 league game with Tonasket for lack of players, picked up a non-league, 8-man contest with Pateros that night and came away with a 56-0 victory.
Pateros’ homecoming evening was free because Waterville-Mansfield had to cancel because of COVID issues, said Pateros athletic director Marcus Stennes.
ACH vs. Wilbur-Creston canceled
A scheduled football game between Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Wilbur-Creston was canceled Oct. 29.
ACH coach Brandon Walsh said a Wilbur-Creston teacher died the day before and team members weren’t up to playing the game. There are no plans to reschedule.
Scores
Liberty Bell 36, Oroville 12
Liberty Bell 56, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 44, Lake Roosevelt 14
Winlock 48, Republic 0
Springdale 46, Inchelium 6
Standings
Central Washington 1B
Liberty Bell 4-0 7-1
Entiat 3-1 6-2
Waterville 2-1 4-3
Soap Lake 1-3 3-4
Bridgeport 1-3 1-6
Pateros 0-3 0-8
Central Washington 2B
Okanogan 5-0 9-0
Brewster 3-1 3-5
Lake Roosevelt 3-2 4-4
Tonasket 1-3 2-4
Manson 1-4 3-5
Oroville 0-4 1-5
RPI ratings
1B
1, Odessa, 8-1
2, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 8-0
3, Naselle, 5-1
4, Lummi Nation, 6-1
5, Pomeroy, 7-1
6, Quilcene, 7-1
7, DeSales, 6-2
8, Liberty Bell, 7-1
9, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 6-1
10, Neah Bay, 4-2
18, Waterville-Mansfield, 4-3
20, Republic, 2-4
2B
1, Kalama, 7-0
2, Napavine, 9-0
3, Lind-Ritzville, 8-0
4, Okanogan, 9-0
5, Columbia (Burbank), 9-0
6, Davenport, 8-1
7, Forks, 6-1
8, Goldendale, 8-1
9, Adna, 4-2
10, River View, 7-2
1A
1, Eatonville, 9-0
2, Royal, 9-0
3, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 9-0
4, Riverside, 8-1
5, King’s, 7-1
6, Omak, 6-1
7, Toppenish, 9-0
8, Tenino, 8-1
9, Freeman, 6-2
10, Granite Falls, 6-2
