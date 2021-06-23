OMAK – Omak High School won the Caribou Trail League wrestling title and saw Tameron Hall named league wrestler of the year.
Caribou Trail League all-league wrestlers recently were named. The winter season ended June 19.
Chelan won the team sportsmanship award and Cascade’s Jesus Sandoval was named coach of the year.
Boys
First team – 106, Tameron Hall, Omak; 120, Juan Martinez, Cascade; 126, Israel Perez, Quincy; 132, Kayden Cate, Omak; 138, Caden Johnson, Omak.
Second team – 106, Angel Sandoval, Cascade; 160, Kessler Fjellman, Omak; 195, Christian Avila, Quincy; 220, Bryan Juarez-Lopez, Omak; 285, Leighton Jensen, Omak.
Honorable mention – 120, Trenton Mason, Cashmere; 132, Adiel Sandoval, Quincy; 138, Hugh Wheeler, Cashmere; 220, David Medina, Quincy; 285, Evardo Lopez, Cashmere.
Girls
First team – 100, Xochitl Tafoya, Quincy; 145, Jurney Cate, Omak.
Second team – 100, Mya Herrera, Cascade; 120, Gloria Ramirez, Quincy; 135, Michelle Acevedo, Quincy.
Honorable mention – 135, Amiee Gordon, Chelan; 145, Kali Stroshane, Omak.
