OMAK - The Omak High School volleyball team wrapped up its season Saturday, April 3, at home with matches against Lake Roosevelt and Brewster.
“While we still have moments of inconsistency, we played some of our best team volleyball” that day, said coach Brenda Worden.
Omak fell to Lake Roosevelt in the first match, 25-27, 16-25 and 23-25.
Hannah Schneider played her best match of the season, hitting 0.428 and recording 13 kills, said the coach.
Statistics - Hannah Schneider, 13 kills, 0.428 hitting, one block, two digs; Cassidy Coffell, 12-of-12 serving, two aces; 28-of-31 passing, 25 digs; Trinity Fjellman, 14-of-15 serving, one ace, eight kills, 8-of-8 passing, 17 digs; Sedeaju’ Michel, 4-of-4 hitting, two kills, 16 assists, 11 digs; Rowan Haigh, 8-of-8 serving, 10 assists, four digs; Grace Worden, 11-of-12 hitting, three kills, three blocks; Faith Ross, 8-of-8 serving, one ace, three digs; Mariah Campos, 6-of-7 serving, one kill, three blocks, six digs; Taya Graham, three assists, one block, four digs.
In the evening match, Omak celebrated senior night and battled hard before falling to Brewster, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25.
Statistics – Schneider, six kills, one block; Coffell, 10-of-11 serving, one ace, 22-of-25 passing, 10 perfect passes, 23 digs; Michel, 12-of-12 serving, two aces, four kills, eight assists, 10 digs; Haigh, one ace, five assists, six digs; Worden, four blocks, one kill, two digs; Ross, 5-of-5 serving, 14-of-16 passing, eight digs; Campos, 10-of-10 serving, one ace, four kills, three-of-three passing, one block, two digs; Graham, one kill, one assist, one block, four digs; Coley Christoph, two-of-two serving, three assists, one dig.
