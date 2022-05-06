WINTHROP – Opening day was slow on the two Okanogan County lakes where creel counts were taken by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Staff sampled Pearrygin and Alta Lake state parks to see how anglers were doing April 23, the opening day of lowland lake season.
“Overall, it was great to finally have some good weather on opening day for a change,” said Ryan Fortier, District 6 fisheries biologist. “Catchable trout and derby-tagged fish were delivered the week of the opener throughout the county.
“The trout catch was slow - averaged one trout per hour of angling - for most shore anglers, while boaters did better.”
Water temperatures likely impacted the angling and should improve over the next three weeks, he said.
Rainbow trout were the primary species caught and typically ranged in size from 11-18 inches. A few kokanee were caught at Alta Lake as well.
At 8 a.m., more than 100 shore anglers were counted on Pearrygin Lake and 25 on Alta Lake.
No creel counts were done in Ferry County.
