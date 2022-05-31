DEER PARK – Golfers from Oroville High School placed fifth in the team standings at the 1B/2B state golf tournament May 24-25 at Deer Park Golf Course.
Will Moreau, Oroville, tied for 12th place in individual scoring with a 167. He had a first-day score of 84 and then carded an 83 the second day.
He was the highest-placing Central Washington 2B League competitor.
Teammate Kane Booker placed 24th at 178, with scores of 83 and 95.
Ryley Moore was Okanogan’s highest finisher, tying for 27th place with a score of 182. He had a 92 the first day and 90 the second.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Ryley for the past four years,” said coach Mike Carlquist.
Tyler Popelier, who qualified for state, was unable to attend so teammate Darton Wood, who qualified as an alternate, filled in. He shot a 105 for the first day, but didn’t make the cut to play on the second day.
“Darton showed tremendous improvement this year,” said Carlquist. “It is quite a feat to make it to state in your first year on the golf team.”
Also competing but not making the second-day cut were Finn Kenner, Oroville, 97 on the first day, and Terek Bush, Lake Roosevelt, 93.
Cle Elum-Roslyn and Upper Columbia Academy tied for the team title at 72. Dan Harrington, Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, Spokane, placed first individually at 144.
For 1B/2B girls, Oroville’s Aurora Kenner withdrew during the first day with no score recorded.
Warden won the girls’ team title. Emma Worgum, La Conner, took the girls’ individual title at 144.
In the 1A boys’ tournament May 24-25 at Indian Canyon Golf Course, Spokane, Blake Sam was Omak’s highest-placing finisher.
He scored 85 the first day and 93 the second for a 178 total and 31st place.
Brady Tonasket, 96 in round 1, and Josaya Sloan, 97, didn’t make the cut for second-day play.
“I know our kids were disappointed with their state scores; each of them knew they could shoot lower rounds,” said coach Nick Popelier. “However, the success of their season should not be measured just on their state results.
“Our golf team had a great season. All of them showed tremendous growth throughout the season. We have a great group of kids returning next year.”
Ryder Odem, Bear Creek, and Jacob Janho, Cascade Christian, tied for first individually at 140, but Odem was awarded the title by winning a playoff hole.
Bear Creek School, Redmond, won the team title at 173, followed by Cascade Christian, Lynden Christian and Chelan. Joey Gasper, Chelan, tied for seventh with a 154 and was the highest-placing Caribou Trail League competitor.
For the girls, Omak’s Coley Christoph tied for 29th with a first-day score of 110 and a second-day score of 106 for a combined 216.
Also competing but not making the second-day cut were Halle Richter, 112, and Kinsey Christoph, 111.
Emersyn Walker, Charles Wright Academy, won the individual girls’ title at 143. Bear Creek School won the team title at 96.5.
The highest-placing Caribou Trail League girl was Emily Wurl, Quincy, who finished 25th at 208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.