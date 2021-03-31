OROVILLE – A club shoot is planned April 11 at the Oroville Gun Club, 1990 Highway 7.
The event includes 27-yard, handicap and doubles events. Practices are at 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Food will be available at the shoot and includes hamburger-cheese soup, hot turkey sandwiches, desserts and beverages.
COVID precautions will be observed.
