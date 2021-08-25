OROVILLE – Hometown racer Chris Wolley took first place in the ski 2-stroke category during the Lake Osoyoos Cub watercross races Aug. 21-22.
Wolley also placed third in ski lites.
Racer Nathan Lesh was injured Sunday in a crash, said promoter Roger Harnack. Lesh broke his leg.
Lake Osoyoos Cup
Saturday
Ski lites (W) – 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Sophia Benson. 4, Kelsey Priest. 5, Nicole Lesh. 6, Elizabeth Penny.
Expert ski mod - 1, Nathan Lesh. 2, Ethan Pederson. 3, Braylon Helm-Renz. 4, Andrew Priest. 5, Emery Knotts. 6, Nathan Clements.
Ski 2-stroke - 1, Seth McNeil. 2, Chris Wolley. 3, Rod Smith.
Ski 4-stroke N/A - 1, Nathan Lesh. 2, Braylon Helm-Renz. 3, Nathan Clements.
Ski lites - 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Nathan Lesh. 3, Chris Wolley. 4, Trinity Klecker. 5, Nathan Clements. 6, Ethan Pederson. 7, Andrew Priest. 8, Rod Smith. 9, Kelsey Priest.
Ski lites (junior 10-12) - 1, Jayden Black. 2, Sophia Benson.
Vintage X2 - 1, Emery Knotts. 2, Tom Yamamoto.
Vintage 650/750 - 1, Seth McNeil. 2, Elizabeth Penny. 3, Nathan Clements. 4, David Hines.
Vintage 550 – 1, Alex Douthitt.
Ski 4-Stroke N/A (W) - 1, Elif Baydar. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Nicole Lesh. 4, Elizabeth Penny.
Ski Lites (junior 13-15) - 1, Braylon Helm-Renz. 2, Jayden Black.
Beginner ski lites - 1, Sophia Benson. 2, Andrew Hopkins. 3, Jayden Black. 4, Rod Smith. 5, Alex Douthitt. 6, Elizabeth Penny.
Veteran ski - 1, Elif Baydar. 2, Scott Benson. 3, Seth McNeil. 4, Derek Black. 5, Lance Klecker. 6, David Hines. 7, Tom Yamamoto.
Sunday
Ski lites (W) – 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Kelsey Priest. 4, Sophia Benson. 5, Elizabeth Penny.
Expert ski mod – 1, Ethan Pederson. 2, Braylon Hel-Renz. 3, Emery Knotts. 4, Nathan Clements. 5, Andrew Priest.
Ski 2-stroke – 1, Chris Wolley. 2, Seth McNeil. 3, Rod Smith. 4, Nathan Clements. 5, Lance Klecker.
Ski 4-stroke N/A – 1, Braylon Helm-Renz. 2, Nathan Clements.
Ski lites – 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Chris Wolley. 4, Andrew Priest. 5, Nathan Clements. 6, Kelsey Priest. 7, Rod Smith. 8, Ethan Pederson.
Ski lites (junior 10-12) – 1, Jayden Black. 2, Sophia Benson.
Vintage X2 – 1, Emery Knotts. 2, Tom Yamamoto.
Vintage 650/750 – 1, Seth McNeil. 2, Elizabeth Penny. 3, Nathan Clements.
Vintage 550 – 1, Alex Douthitt.
Ski 4-stroke N/A (W) – 1, Elif Baydar. 2, Trinity Klecker.
Ski lites (junior 13-15) – 1, Braylon Helm-Renz. 2, Jayden Black.
Beginner ski lites – 1, Sophia Benson. 2, Jayden Black. 3, Rod Smith. 4, Andrew Hopkins. 5, Alex Douthitt. 6, Elizabeth Penny.
Veteran ski – 1, Scott Benson. 2, Derek Black. 3, Elif Baydar. 4, Seth McNeil. 5, Lance Klecker.
Overall
Ski lites (W) 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Kelsey Priest. 4, Sophia Benson. 5, Elizabeth Penny. 6, Nicole Lesh.
Expert ski mod – 1, Ethan Pederson. 2, Braylon Helm-Renz. 3, Emery Knotts. 4, Andrew Priest. 5, Nathan Clements. 6, Nathan Lesh.
Ski 2-stroke – 1, Chris Wolley. 2, Seth McNeil. 3, Rod Smith. 4, Nathan Clements. 5, Lance Klecker.
Ski 4-stroke N/A – 1, Braylon Helm-Renz. 2, Nathan Clements. 3, Nathan Lesh.
Ski lites – 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Chris Wolley. 4, Nathan Clements. 5, Andrew Priest. 6, Kelsey Priest. 7, Rod Smith. 8, Nathan Lesh. 9, Ethan Pederson.
Ski lites (junior 10-12) – 1, Jayden Black. 2, Tom Yamamoto.
Vintage 650/750 – 1, Seth McNeil. 2, Elizabeth Penny. 3, Nathan Clements. 4, David Hines.
Vintage 550 – 1, Alex Douthitt.
Ski 4-stroke N/A (W) – 1, Elif Baydar. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Nicole Lesh. 4, Elizabeth Penny.
Ski lites (junior 13-15) – 1, Braylon Helm-Renz. 2, Jayden Black.
Beginner ski lites – 1, Sophia Benson. 2, Jayden Black. 3, Andrew Hopkins. 4, Rod Smith. 5, Alex Douthitt. 6, Elizabeth Penny.
Veteran ski – 1, Scott Benson. 2, Elif Baydar. 3, Derek Black. 4, Seth McNeil. 5, Lance Klecker. 6, David Hines. 7, Tom Yamamoto.
