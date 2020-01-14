CONCONULLY – The 36th annual Conconully Outhouse Races will be Jan. 18 on the town’s Main Street.
Registration and outhouse inspection will be from 9-11 a.m. in front of the Conconully Community Hall, 219 N. Main St. A fee will be charged to race.
Each team wishing to enter must have three members: Two pushers and one rider. The teams must keep the privy under control and not engage in any unnecessary roughness, said organizers.
Outhouses must be mounted on two skis, have a push bar, at least three full sides, a roof, toilet seat, toilet paper and meet other criteria. Rules and requirements are on the Conconully Chamber of Commerce website, www.conconully.com.
Competitors may choose from 11 categories and divisions: Men (18 and older), women (18 and older), children (7-12), teens (13-17), family (all members of the team must be related), seniors (the combined age of the team must be at least 150), bucket (pushers wear buckets on their heads and the rider directs them where to go), commercial (for businesses both local and out of town), Clydesdale (all team members must weight more than 200 pounds), X-treme ( obstacle course) and people’s choice.
The chamber is expecting anywhere from 17-22 outhouses. The event usually draws upwards of 2,500 spectators to Conconully.
