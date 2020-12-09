Council to decide on annual event; Winterfest canceled
CONCONULLY — The future of the 37th annual Conconully Outhouse Races won’t be decided until after New Year’s.
Conconully Town Council has tabled a decision on whether to close streets for the races until Jan. 5, 2021.
The event, usually the third weekend in January, pits outhouses on skis against each other and usually draws hundreds of people to town.
People and teams come from all over Washington, and foreign film crews often cover the event.
The event begins with a parade of the poopers, followed by races that include men (18 and up), women (18 and up), children (7-12), teens (13-17), family (all ages; all team members related by blood or marriage), seniors (a minimuage total must be met) and Clydesdale (each competitor must weigh more than 200 pounds).
Also included are bucket races (entries navigate the course with pushers wearing buckets on their heads), commercial (for businesses local and out of town) and X-treme through an obstacle course.
Warming fires are available, and local eateries usually are bustling. With COVID-19 restrictions on indoor eating, people would have to remain outside for their food and beverages.
Meanwhile, The Republic Chamber of Commerce announced last week that the annual Winterfest celebration for January 2021 has been canceled.
It also includes outhouse racing.
“The chamber took a vote and we decided that it was not possible to pull off Winterfest,” chamber president Mary Massingale said. “Planning needs to start now, and it doesn’t look like things will be vastly improved by the middle of January.”
Massingale said the chamber is now focusing on promoting local shopping this holiday season and sponsoring a food drive.
She said the food drive is at the community tree located in front of the new Stonerose location, along Clark Avenue.
“We hope to have a great 2022 Winterfest and strongly urge the public to spend their shopping dollars locally,” she said.
