CONCONULLY - Toilet paper and bad wigs billowed in the breeze as contestants lined up in hopes of being crowned the winners of their respective Jan. 18 at the 39th annual Conconully Outhouse Races.
Races and spectators filled Main Street to catch the action.
Bonfires stacked 10 feet high kept the crowds warm in the snowy weather while smiling faces watched favorites like The Butt Hut and Holy Crap tear down the street lined with hay bales.
The first win of the day came in the men’s division to The Gym of the North.
Runner and owner of Tyler’s Fit Factory, Tyler Christensen said, “I want to be active and connected with the community. What better opportunity than a test of physical strength and endurance, especially as a gym owner.”
In how he chose his team, he said, “Brian (White) and Dallas (Joe) have been two of my biggest supporters and are both incredibly competitive. Brian ran it last year and had something to prove; losing just wasn’t an option.
“Well, when you’re running in a race representing a gym, you had better win.”
Eleven division winners were crowned.
Full results will be posted online when they are received.
