SPOKANE – Wildlife areas managed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will reopen to overnight use starting Thursday, Sept. 16.
The only wildlife area in eastern Washington that remains closed until further notice is Oak Creek wildlife area unit because of the Schneider Springs Fire.
Access to campgrounds in the Methow unit of the Methow Wildlife Area is scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 17, when the U.S. Forest Service plans to reopen East Chewuch and West Chewuch roads. They’ve been closed for several weeks because of the Cub Creek 2 Fire.
“We’re excited to reopen WDFW-managed lands in eastern Washington to overnight use in advance of most hunting seasons,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager. “This has been another bad fire year, and we have appreciated the public’s help protecting wildlife habitat and public safety.
“We are lifting restrictions on camping in many areas, but there is still a risk of wildfire, and we urge people to obey burn bans and take proper precautions.”
An emergency order issued in late June is still in effect and enforced on department-managed lands east of the Cascades through the end of September.
The order prohibits:
-Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
-Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
-The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
-Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
-Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads, and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
Members of the public engaged in such high-risk activities will be ticketed, as department enforcement officers will be applying a zero-tolerance approach, said the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.