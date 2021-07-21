OLYMPIA - The Washington State Parks boating program is observing Paddle Safe Week July 18-24, and wants paddlers to have fun – and be safe - on the water.
The campaign encourages people to learn about safe paddling practices and how to put them to use on the water this summer and year-round.
“We encourage people to educate themselves and to always carry proper gear,” said Rob Sendak, boating program manager. “Education helps paddlers develop sharp decision-making skills that could save their life or that of a friend or loved one.”
For the fourth year in a row, Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation declaring this week as Paddle Safe Week.
According to national and state recreational boating accident data, paddle craft are at a higher risk of capsizing and swamping than motorized boats.
Since 2012, close to half of all boating fatalities in Washington involved paddle craft. Last year, 15 out of 28 fatal boating accidents in the state involved paddle craft.
The leading cause of paddling deaths is drowning. In many cases, victims were not wearing life jackets.
Safety tips from the boating program:
-Get educated.
-Learn how to self-rescue.
-Always wear a life jacket.
-File a float plan with a friend or loved one.
-Carry essential gear.
-Avoid alcohol and drugs.
-Check and understand the weather.
-Protect against cold-water shock.
-Be visible to other boaters.
-Always wear a leash if using a paddleboard.
