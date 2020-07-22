OLYMPIA - Paddle Safe Week runs through July 25, with the focus on safe paddling practices and safety on Washington's marine and fresh waterways throughout the year.
Paddle sports – especially kayaking and stand-up paddling – continue to grow in popularity, according to the Outdoor Foundation’s 2019 special report, “Paddlesports and Safety.” The organization said just 23 percent of kayakers and 31 percent of stand-up paddlers have considered taking formal training to further their skills.
“We strongly recommend people educate themselves,” said Rob Sendak, boating program manager with Washington State Parks. “Educated paddlers make life-saving choices to increase their safety and reduce risk – such as always wearing a life jacket and filing a float plan.”
For the third year in a row, Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation for Paddle Safe Week.
According to national and state recreational boating accident data, paddle craft are at a higher risk of capsizing and swamping. Since 2012, close to half of all boating fatalities in Washington state involved paddle craft.
Nationally, where cause of death was known, 79 percent of paddle-related fatalities from 2015 to 2017 involved drownings. Of those, 74 percent were not wearing a life jacket.
Officials also recommend paddlers carry a sound-producing device, such as a whistle, for emergency communications, and avoid alcohol and drugs when on the water.
Washington’s boating under the influence law applies to all boats, including kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts, said parks officials.
Paddlers also should check the weather and tides, be aware of cold-water shock risk and watch out for other boats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.