BEIJING – A Seattle woman who skis for the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Team is participating in the 2022 Winter Paralympics, which runs through March 13 in Beijing.
The event began March 4.
Erin Martin was an avid rock climber, sustained a spinal cord injury in a fall, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. She began para-skiing in 2019 as part of her recovery.
She is a registered nurse in Seattle.
Martin, 35, competes in sit skiing. She placed 10th at the 2021 Canmore World Cup.
