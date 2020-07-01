OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is adding two free admission days this year to place two lost in April because of COVID-19 closures.
On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first makeup day is Sunday, Sept. 13, to celebrate Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend, a national movement to get every Girl Scout into a state park.
The second, on Saturday, Oct. 10, recognizes World Mental Health Day and supports Washington State Parks’ participation in the nationwide ParkRx movement to help people access nature’s health benefits.
The days replace the spring free day, which was scheduled for April 11, and Earth Day on April 22.
Although most Washington state parks have reopened for day use and many have reopened for camping, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by visiting responsibly. Visitors can find out which state parks are open by visiting the agency’s website.
Responsible recreation includes:
-Staying close to home.
-Knowing what’s open before heading out.
-Having a Plan B if a certain park is too crowded.
-Keeping a social distance of at least six feet between households.
-Bringing personal supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and face coverings.
-Packing out what is packed in.
Free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass.
Remaining 2020 free days are Aug. 25, National Park Service Birthday; Sept. 13, Girls Scouts Love State Parks Day; Sept. 26, National Public Lands Day; Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day; Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and Nov. 27, Autumn Day.
