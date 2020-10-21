OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks has announced its 2020-21 winter schedule, with more than 100 parks remaining open for camping or day-use activities.
Some local parks remain open through the winter in various capacities:
Alta Lake State Park – Campground closes Oct. 31 and is scheduled to reopen April 1, 2021. The day-use area closed Oct. 1 and is set to reopen April 1, 2021. The watercraft launch remains open.
Bridgeport State Park – The campground, day-use area and watercraft launch remain open. Potable water is near the trailer dump during the winter. Camping is on a first-come, first-served basis. Dry camping is available in the watercraft launch area if snow removal is not available.
Conconully State Park- The campground, day-use area and watercraft launch will close Oct. 31 and are set to reopen April 5, 2021. No water is available. Spring opening date is weather-dependent.
Curlew Lake State Park – The south campground and day-use closed Sept. 30 and will reopen May 1, 2021. The north campground closes Oct. 31 and reopens April 1, 2021. The watercraft launch remains open.
Pearrygin Lake State Park – The west campground is closed from Oct 25 to April 5, 2021. The east campground, day-use area and watercraft launch close Oct. 31 and will reopen April 5, 2021, although snow conditions may influence the reopening date. The parking area and roads will be plowed and maintained during the winter for day hiking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. A Sno-Park permit is required from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2021.
Washington State Parks’ complete winter schedule is available online at www.parks.state.wa.us.
Each year, Washington State Parks identifies which parks will remain open and which will offer limited or partial services, such as fewer camping sites and restrooms. Specific areas within a park may be closed, and some parks are open only on weekends and holidays, the agency said.
Campers should be aware that some state parks may shut off water systems, even if the park is open. Some boat launches are closed, and some docks are removed for the winter.
Parks accepting year-round camping reservations are Bay View, Belfair, Cape Disappointment, Dash Point, Deception Pass, Dosewallips, Fort Casey, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Ike Kinswa, Kanaskat-Palmer, Kitsap Memorial, Lake Chelan (sites 8-17), Millersylvania, Ocean City, Pacific Beach and Rasar
Reservations may be made online or by calling 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.