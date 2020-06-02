OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to enjoy three free days at state parks in June.
On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day use visits by vehicle.
The first free day is Saturday, June 6, in recognition of National Trails Day. The next free day is Sunday, June 7, for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s free fishing weekend. A Discover Pass will not be required on fish and wildlife land or Washington State Park lands throughout the free fishing weekend, but will be required both days on lands managed by the state Department of Natural Resources.
The third free day, Saturday, June 13, celebrates National Get Outdoors Day.
Though most Washington state parks have reopened for day use, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by recreating responsibly:
-Stay close to home.
-Know what’s open before heading out.
-Have a Plan B if a certain park is too crowded.
-Keep a social distance of at least six feet between households at viewpoints, picnic shelters and restrooms.
-Bring personal supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and face coverings.
-Pack out what is packed in.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass.
Remaining Washington State Parks free days this year are Tuesday, Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday; Saturday, Sept. 26, National Public Lands Day; Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and Friday, Nov. 27, Autumn Day.
The agency also plans to reschedule the two free days in April lost to coronavirus-related closures.
