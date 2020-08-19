OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will continue its July meeting on Aug. 27.
The meeting adjourned at 3:23 p.m. July 30 because the online hosting platform experienced technical issues.
The July meeting will resume at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. At the meeting, the commission will revisit action items one through six on an expedited agenda with a summary from staff, followed by a call for a vote.
Items seven and eight, which were not completed during the July meeting, will have a complete presentation and discussion before a commission decision. A complete agenda is available on the agency’s website.
A short work session will follow the commission meeting and will include reports from staff and commissioners.
The public can participate in the meeting remotely by calling 206-207-1700 or 415-655-0001. The meeting access code is 133 197 8337
No public comment will be taken, but the public can submit written comments until 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Any comments submitted after that will be provided to the commission before its September meeting.
Comments may be sent to commission@parks.wa.gov or WSPRC, Attn: Becki Ellison, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, WA 98504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.