OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss hiring the agency’s next director when it meets online today, Dec. 9.
The meeting runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on WebEx, https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea2c3729ab90c56d7fd22cce3317e7b51, with the event password WAP@rks2020.
Agenda items include an update on director hiring and legal process requirements, discussion of the agency’s 2020 accomplishments and the director’s evaluation. Commissioners and staff will discuss 2021 priorities and expectations.
No decisions are expected, since the meeting is a planning session. No public comments will be taken.
