OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will consider land classifications and long-term boundaries for Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks when it meets Nov. 18-19.
The commission will meet from 9 a.m. to about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
The meeting will be held via WebEx and streamed live on TVW, with a call-in option for those who cannot access the online streams. People may call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700. The meeting access code is 133 578 8902.
Alta Lake concerns include the lake level and trail system.
At Bridgeport, the commission is pondering what to do with the former Lake Woods Golf Course, which closed in 2018.
More information is at https://parks.state.wa.us/DocumentCenter/View/16006/Item-E2--Alta-Lake-and-Bridgeport-State-Parks-Classification-and-Management-Planning-.
Other meeting topics include:
-Authorization to transfer Clallam Bay State Park property to Clallam County.
-A report and update on the U.S. Navy’s request to expand special operations training in parks.
The Navy proposes using Blake Island, Cama Beach, Camano Island, Cape Disappointment, Deception Pass, Dosewallips, Fort Casey, Fort Columbia, Fort Ebey, Fort Flagler, Fort Townsend, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Hope Island, Ilahee, Joseph Whidbey, Leadbetter, Point Manchester, Mystery Bay, Pacific Pines, Scenic Beach, Sequim Bay, Shine Tidelands, Skagit Island Marine, South Whidbey, Triton Cove, Twin Harbors, Westhaven and Westport Light parks. All are in the Olympic Peninsula, San Juan Islands and Washington Pacific coast areas.
-Accomplishments and highlights of the winter recreation program.
-Progress of 2019-21 capital program projects.
