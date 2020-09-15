OLYMPIA - Washington State Parks will extend reservations this year at select parks around the state later into fall than usual.
The extension is in response to a higher-than-normal demand for camping because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campers will be able to make a reservation and stay at a state park through Nov. 1.
For many parks, the camping season normally ends Sept. 30, and State Parks stops accepting reservations for the season on Sept. 15. The extension is for the 2020 season only.
Extended camping and reservations include Bay View, campsites and all cabins; Beacon Rock, campsites; Belfair, campsites and cabins; Birch Bay, campsites; Camano Island, campsites and cabins; Cape Disappointment, campsites; Illahee, campsites; Lake Sylvia, campsites; Larrabee, campsites; Manchester, campsites; Millersylvania, camping extended to year-round; Moran, campsites open at 50 percent capacity; Penrose Point, campsites; Potlatch, campsites; Rainbow Falls, campsites; Rasar, campsites and cabins; Scenic Beach, campsites; Sequim Bay, campsites; Spencer Spit, campsites open at 50 percent capacity; Twanoh, campsites; Twin Harbors, campsites.
More details about individual parks are on the Washington State Parks website.
The agency advises campers to plan ahead and make reservations, rather than showing up at a park and hoping for a vacancy. Reserving a cabin or a campsite online or by phone also reduces direct interactions with staff, minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus, said the agency.
Reservations may be made at washington.goingtocamp.com/ or 888-CAMPOUT (226-7688).
