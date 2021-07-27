OKANOGAN – A dozen partners scored 300 pinochle during play July 20 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Tim Norman and Diana Sauceda, Tim Norman and Vicki Harlan, Dick Fuller and Ida Laurie, Buck Workman and Carol Weitman, Fuller and Yank Clark, Joe Feddersen and Jane Gleason, Dee Tarnowski and Fuller, Tarnowski and Workman, Feddersen and Harlan, Roy Gleason and Gail Norman, Gleason and George Dunckel, Gleason and Norma Lawson.
Tarnowski had high score at 8,650. Others with high scores were Workman, 7,680; Gail Norman, 7,560, and Tommye Robbins, 7,520.
