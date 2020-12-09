LOUP LOUP – Season passes remain on sale at Loup Loup Ski Bowl, and lesson program signups are underway.
The hill is not yet open because there’s not enough snow. Tentative opening date is Dec. 19 if there’s sufficient white stuff.
Passes are available for all ages, or skiers can buy day or half-day tickets once the hill, off Highway 20 between Okanoagn and Twisp, opens for the season.
Those who have purchased passes can pick them up at the hill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. In-person purchases also may be made then.
Lesson registration is open for the season, and Loup officials recommend people book in advance.
Three new lesson programs are offered for cooped-up kids and frazzled parents, officials said. Adventure Camp, Ski/Ride PE and Mommy/Daddy and Me, which replaces the tots program, are available.
Luge reservations also are available. Because of COVID-19 restriction, all those in a booking must be from the family living group/family, with a cap of five people per group.
Additional information about passes, lessons and luging is available at https://skitheloup.com or from the ticket office at 509-557-3401.
Events tentatively planned at the hill this season include the Randonee Race, January; Wolf Chase Race and Slopestyle Competition, both in February; International Women’s Ski and Ride Day, March, and Retro Fools Day Costume Contest, April.
Information about the Loup Loup Alpine Ski Team, a racing program for youngsters ages 6-16, also is available on the website. The first practice is Jan. 2, with the program running on Saturdays and Sundays through mid-March.
A fee will be charged in addition to a season pass fee.
