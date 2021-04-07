PATEROS — Pateros hosted the Brewster JV on April 1 for the last match of the season and “played very well against an established program” for a 4-0 victory, said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos.
“A lot of chances were created, and we capitalized,” he said.
Gisel Ceniceros scored the first goal on a one-on-one situation. Tea Asmussen scored the next two goals out of wonderful field play, assisted once by Aleeka Miller-Smith and again by Ceniceros, the coach said.
Melanie Gonzales netted the fourth from a loose ball that rolled out.
“The program is heading in a great direction and it looks like Pateros will have soccer for many years to come,” said Villalobos.
Moses Lake JV 3,
Pateros 0
Pateros traveled south March 30 to take on the Moses Lake JV soccer team, which prevailed 3-0 despite good play by the Nannies, said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos.
“Pateros clearly showed their improvement from the first time this match was played,” said the coach. “It was tough game within the time those three goals were scored and after that the Nannies settled down and played Moses Lake very well.”
Pateros had chances to score while keeping Moses Lake at bay, Villalobos said.
Okanogan 6, Liberty Bell 1
Okanogan beat Liberty Bell, 6-1, on March 30 at The Plex.
Scoring for Okanogan — Lyndsi Streeter from McCalla Chesledon, 22nd minute; Danielle Sparks from Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 37th Minute; Janelly Vizcarra from Sarah Hamilton, 45th minute; Hamilton from Marly Swartsel, 65th minute; Tamara Mathison from Hamilton, 66th minute; Sydney Skarks unassisted, 72nd minute.
“We played well and set up great scoring opportunities,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
Okanogan 7, Tonasket 0
Okanogan topped Tonasket, 7-0, on April 1 at home.
Scoring for Okanogan - Mylie Leitz-Rawson from Ariana Perez, 6th minute; Leitz-Rawson from Lindsey Jones, 24th minute; Tamara Mathison from Jasmin Ramos, 34th minute; Ariana Perez from Leitz-Rawson, 45th minute; Leitz-Rawson from Jones, 61st minute; Lyndsi Streeter on a penalty kick, 68th minute; Streeter unassisted, 87th minute.
“This was our senior night and the girls played well, both of our senior leaders scored, which is great on senior night,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “I want to say how great it has been to have Lyndsi Streeter and Araina Perez on the team the last four years and how much the coaches appreciate their great attitudes and hard work over the years. They will be missed.”
Cashmere 1, Okanogan 0
Okanogan dropped a game to Cashmere, 1-0, April 3 on the southern Bulldogs’ pitch.
“It was a great game, back and forth all game long, we just couldn’t find the net,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “The girls played well offensively and defensively and gave it everything they had all game long and all season long.”
Scores
Omak 4, Liberty Bell 1
Royal 1, Brewster 0
Royal 3, Lake Roosevelt 1
Tonasket 9, Manson 0
