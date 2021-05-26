PATEROS — Pateros High School hosted Manson in the teams’ season girls’ basketball opener on May 22, with the Nannies taking a 60-52 win.
“We had a slow start, trailing 10-2 in n the first part of the game,” said coach Jared Henton. His team made some adjustments “and climbed back into the game, leading 30-28 at halftime.”
Pateros took the third quarter, 16-15, to lead 46-43 going into the fourth quarter.
“Being exhausted and only having eight total players, (Pateros) pulled it out in the fourth quarter to get the win,” Henton said. “They fought hard and battled through exhaustion, and truly dug down deep and won this one with their hearts.”
Aleeka Miller-Smith led Pateros with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Jillian Piechalski dominated underneath, pouring in 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, said the coach.
Tea Asmussen added 10 points, Lani Gallegos had six, Jennifer Flores had 10 and Alley Piechalski had four.
Bridgeport 64, Soap Lake 28
The Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team started the season with a win May 22.
The Fillies topped Soap Lake, 64-28, on the Eagles’ court.
Karla Torres finished the game with 19 points for Bridgeport, said coach Kate Luttrell. Lesli Moreno had 17.
Scores
Okanogan 43, Chelan 27
Waterville 68, Oroville 41
Tonasket 75, ACH 43
Warden 64, Omak 46
Pateros 60, Manson 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.