Pateros Hydro Classic is this weekend Aug 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Hydroplanes throw up rooster tails as they round a buoy during the 2021 Pateros Hydro Classic. Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle Races are part of 'Chase the Grapes' ShootoutPATEROS — The Pateros Hydro Classic is planned Aug. 27-28 on the Columbia River off Memorial Park.Admission for spectators is free.Races are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with 40 boats competing in 10 classes, according to organizers.The course is about 1.25 miles, with each race running four laps. Speeds are expected to exceed 100 mph.A biscuits and gravy breakfast is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the park. Organizer Pateros School Booster Club asks that people pay the $8 cost in cash.Proceeds benefit Pateros athletic teams.The boys’ basketball, baseball and volleyball teams, led by Marcus Stennes, Lance Evans and April Miller, respectively, will serve the meal.A potluck-style street dinner for race teams and sponsors will be served Saturday evening. George Pearson, Pateros, will make pulled pork and his wife, Carol, will provide coleslaw, organizers said. More from this section Alabama trustees OK 8-year, $93.6M extension for Nick Saban QB Tom Brady returns to practice with Bucs Mystery stomach bug drains Dolphins, practice with Eagles called off Region 10 Patrol and Rescue Safety Operations will provide an on-the-water safety crew.The Pateros races are sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association, with the Tacoma Inboard Racing Association as the host club.Tim Hamilton, Spanaway, has been the race director since 2005.Pateros racer Dale Burnison, owner of the vintage hydro Country Girl, began the race in 1993 with Terry Troxell, who was then commodore of the Tacoma association.The Pateros event is the second stage of the Upper Columbia Cup “Chase the Grapes” Shootout, a four-race region 10 hydroplane event.The first was the Norm Evans Apple Cup Regatta on April 30 and May 1 in Chelan. Others are the Tony Newton Memorial Regatta on Sept. 10-11 in Brewster and Manson Hydrofest on Sept. 24-25.The winner-take-all competition is for drivers in eight classes of boats fighting for the prize.Organizers said points will be accumulated separately from APBA national points. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion 