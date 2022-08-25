Hydroplanes

Hydroplanes throw up rooster tails as they round a buoy during the 2021 Pateros Hydro Classic.

 Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle

Races are part of ‘Chase the Grapes’ Shootout

PATEROS — The Pateros Hydro Classic is planned Aug. 27-28 on the Columbia River off Memorial Park.

