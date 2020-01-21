PATEROS - Pateros beat Wilson Creek 64-36 in boys’ basketball on Jan 16.
“We were able to pressure Wilson Creek into taking tough shots and securing the rebound,” said Pateros coach Marcus Stennes. “We did a good job of making the extra pass and looking inside to our post players.”
The Billygoats are now 9-3 overall and 3-0 in league. The next game is at home against Moses Lake Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Pateros scoring: Ceniceros, 6. Thixton, 7. Bosch, 3. Blackburn, 12. Hall, 5. Wall, 14. Freels, 17.
Omak 63 Okanogan 52
OKANOGAN – Omak traveled to Okanogan on Jan. 14 and took a win from the Bulldogs, 63-52.
“What a great atmosphere and great high school basketball game,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson.
“It was a close first half and Okanogan started the game on a little 5-0 run, but once we started getting our footing, we really started playing well,” he said.
“I was really proud of our kids tonight – Okanogan is a tough place to play well – and we did. Saying that, we can’t wait to get back to practice and correct a few things so that we continue to improve.”
Coach Carlquist did not respond to a request for more information.
Omak scoring: Hall, 9. Davis, 14. Boyd, 5. Romero, 6. Black, 2. Marchand, 18. Sackman, 8.
Okanogan scoring was not provided
Liberty Bell 60, Waterville-Mansfield 36
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell took home game win, 60-36, against Waterville-Mansfield on Jan 17.
Bell scoring: Lidey, 9. Stoothoff, 2. Treise, 5. Falcon-George, 14. Patterson, 7. Gonzalez-Ortega, 6. Darwood, 9. Crandall, 8.
Lake Roosevelt 84, Bridgeport 35
BRIDGEPORT – Lake Roosevelt traveled into Mustang territory on Jan. 17 to bring home an 84-35 win.
No other information was available.
Omak 63, Cascade 30
LEAVENWORTH – The Pioneers traveled to Leavenworth on Friday, Jan. 17, to take on the Kodiaks and bring home a win, 63-30.
Omak is 4-3 overall and third in league while Cascade is 0-7 and fifth in the five-team Caribou Trail League.
Manson 38, Liberty Bell 36
MANSON – Manson stepped in a took a 38-36 win from Liberty Bell on Jan. 18.
Liberty Bell is 3-5 and seventh in league while Manson is 5-4 and fourth in league both in the CWB League.
Oroville 52, Kettle Falls 46
OROVILLE – In a non-league game on Jan. 18, the Hornets beat Kettle Falls, 52-46.
No other information was available.
Republic 62, Columbia 49
REPUBLIC – Columbia (Hunters) traveled to Republic Jan. 18 but couldn’t muster up the momentum to beat the Tigers, with Republic prevailing 62-49.
No other information was available.
Odessa 68, Curlew 29
CURLEW – Odessa buried Curlew in a league game on Jan. 18 in Curlew’s home gym, 68-29.
Odessa is 11-0 while Curlew is 2-9 in the 1B Northeast League.
