PATEROS — Pateros notched an overtime boys’ basketball win over Wilson Creek, 63-62, Jan. 24 at home.
The victory moved the Billygoats to 2-10 in league and 2-12 overall.
“We had big contributions from Jacob Piechalski and Pidi Pamatz, but overall it was a team effort,” said coach Marcus Stennes. “We started out slow, being down 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, but came back to be down three at the half.”
The second half went back and forth, forcing overtime.
Pateros got a defensive stop with Wilson Creek taking the last shot in overtime.
“Great team win for our guys and it was a team effort,” said Stennes.
Pateros — Chris Poore, 1 point, 7 rebounds; Jacob Piechalski, 24 points, 7 rebounds, 9 of 10 free throws; Pidi Pamatz, 19 points, 7 assists; Ish Mireles, 11 points, 13 rebounds; Jose Martinez, 8 points, 14 rebounds; Diego Mota, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Trenton Rodman, 3 rebounds; Jesus Zanabria, 2 rebounds; Pablo Gonzalez, 2 steals, 2 assists.
Pateros 7 28 34 55 63
Wilson Creek 19 31 39 55 62
Brewster 82, Tonasket 53
Brewster played at Tonasket on Jan. 21 and came away with an 82-53 victory.
“We got a good win against a team that beat us earlier in the year,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “We shot the ball fairly well and had some good minutes where we moved the ball and got good shots.”
Several Bears rebounded well and gave the team extra opportunities, said the coach.
“Our defense was good for most of the game and we built ourselves a lead and extended it in the second half,” Taylor said.
Brewster — T. Schertenleib, 9 points, 2 rebounds; Z. Madden, 5 points, 4 rebounds; B. Wulf, 7 points, 5 rebounds; R. Vassar, 2 points; K. Gebbers, 29 points, 10 rebounds; E. Ramirez, 2 points, 1 rebound; A. Najera, 8 points, 2 rebounds; A. Woodward, 13 points, 7 rebounds; C. Gebbers, 7 points, 11 rebounds.
Brewster 17 23 22 20 82
Tonasket 16 12 9 16 53
Lake Roosevelt 74, Brewster 70
Lake Roosevelt hosted Brewster on Jan. 20 and took a 74-70 win.
The game was rescheduled from an earlier date.
“We didn’t shoot particularly well and gave up some easy baskets toward the end of the game,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “We hung in there all night and had some opportunities toward the end, but we just couldn’t do. Their guys made their outside shots and got some timely rebounds, to take the win.”
Brewster — T. Schertenleib, 1 point, 2 rebounds; Z. Madden, 2 points, 1 rebound; B. Wulf, 13 points, 5 rebounds; R. Vassar, 3; K. Gebbers, 17 points, 6 rebounds; A. Woodward, 14 points, 13 rebounds; A. Najera, 6 points, 4 rebounds; C. Gebbers, 14 points, 7 rebounds; E. Ramirez.
Oroville 67, Entiat 55
Oroville topped Entiat, 67-55, on Jan. 25 on the road.
“This was a fun game in which two eighth-graders got the chance to start for Oroville,” said coach Jay Thacker of Tucker Accord and Landon Howe.
Senior Noah Hilderbrand was hot in the first have, putting away 25 of his 32 points. In the second half, the Hornets got a boost from Tucker Acord, who hit five three-pointers toward his game total of 21.
Oroville — Noah Hilderbrand, 32; Isai Layata, 7; Ivan Bugarin; Anthony Wright, 7; Tucker Accord, 21; Noah Harrell, Mason Wall, Tanner Beardsley, Will Moreau, Landon Howe.
Entiat — P. Arias, 3; T. Spitler, 11; L. Crutcher, 22; S. Sanchez, 2; C. Santos, 4; I. Brumback, 9; B. Brumback, 4.
Manson 67, Tonasket 46
Manson hosted Tonasket on Jan. 25 and took a 64-46 win.
Brothers Nick and Vince Strecker hit multiple treys early in the game for Manson. Parker Teague and Trenton Stotko each scored in double figures. Manson was led by Nick Strecker with 23 and Teague with 17.
No information was received for Tonasket.
Scores
Brewster 54, Okanogan 48
Brewster 78, Oroville 32
Tonasket 77, Oroville 28
Bridgeport 55, Entiat 27
Bridgeport 57, Riverside Christian 53
Lake Roosevelt 68, Liberty Bell 55
Lake Roosevelt 65, Manson 64
Tonasket 73, Liberty Bell 62
Okanogan 72, Liberty Bell 52
Brewster 72, Liberty Bell 56
Tonasket 47, Curlew 43
Omak 59, Cashmere 39
Quincy 87, Omak 67
Omak 53, Cashmere 52
Columbia (Hunters) 72, Republic 63
ACH 62, Wilbur-Creston 27
Standings
Central Washington 1B League
Moses Lake Christian 14-1 11-1
Riverside Christian 12-3 12-3
Soap Lake 10-6 10-3
Entiat 5-13 5-9
Waterville-Mansfield 3-9 3-7
Wilson Creek 3-11 3-11
Pateros 2-12 2-10
Cascade Christian 1-11 1-11
Easton no record listed
Central Washington 2B League
Okanogan 16-2 9-1
Bridgeport 11-5 11-3
Brewster 14-5 8-3
Lake Roosevelt 11-3 7-2
Tonasket 8-8 6-5
Manson 8-7 3-5
Liberty Bell 3-12-1 1-10
Oroville 5-8 0-8
Caribou Trail League
Quincy 17-3 10-1
Chelan 13-6 9-2
Omak 7-10 5-5
Cashmere 3-13 2-9
Cascade 1-16 0-10
Northeast 1B League
Cusick 14-0 9-0
ACH 11-3 6-0
Wellpinit 9-2 6-1
Curlew 8-6 6-2
Valley Christian 7-7 5-4
Mary Walker 6-5 6-2
Odessa 5-8 4-4
Northport 5-9 4-5
Columbia (Hunters) 5-11 4-6
Inchelium 3-9 2-6
Selkirk 2-9 2-7
Wilbur-Creston 4-11 1-9
Republic 2-10 1-9
Harrington no record listed
RPI
(as of Jan. 30)
1B
1, Northwest Yeshiva, 11-0
2, Washington School for the Deaf, 2-0
3, Cusick, 14-0
4, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 11-3
5, DeSales, 15-2
6, Moses Lake Christian, 14-1
7, Wellpinit, 9-2
8, Willapa Valley, 14-3
9, Lummi Nation, 11-1
10, Mount Vernon Christian, 12-4
2B
1, Kalama, 12-1
2, Ilwaco, 14-1
3, Okanogan, 16-2
4, Chief Leschi, 14-1
5, Napavine, 13-2
6, Coupeville, 13-0
7, Adna, 13-4
8, Liberty (Spangle), 13-2
9, Colfax, 13-3
10, Brewster, 14-5
12, Lake Roosevelt, 11-3
