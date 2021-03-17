RENTON – Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement last week that all of Washington will move to Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening means changes for school sports.
The change means increased participation and increased spectator capacity at sporting events, according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Spectator restrictions for outdoor events will vary, based on whether permanent seating is available and the amount of designated seats. Physical distancing requirements of six feet of separation between groups must be maintained in all seating arrangements, which may limit the capacity number further than the guidelines listed, said WIAA.
For facilities with permanent seating up to 1,600 spectators, schools may operate at 50 percent capacity or a maximum of 400 people, whichever is fewer.
For facilities with permanent seating for more than 1,600 spectators, schools may operate at 25 percent capacity.
For outdoor activities, the Phase 3 guidelines indicate that participants, officials, coaches and staff do not count toward the capacity restrictions, as they did in Phases 1 and 2.
Indoor activities in Phase 3 may have up to 400 individuals at an event or at 50 percent capacity, whichever is fewer. For indoor activities, participants, coaches, officials and staff do still count toward the capacity restrictions.
WIAA said for activities where permanent seating is not available, spectators are limited to one seated group of one to six people per 100 square feet. Each group will be in a reserved space, only available to the group or pod who purchased a specific location.
Spectator guideline changes go into effect Thursday, March 18. That is before counties officially enter Phase 3 but will allow for more attendance in the final weeks of Season 1 activities, said WIAA.
In phase 3, all sports will be allowed to take part in competitions; but tournaments are still prohibited. Masks are still required for all participants, coaches, staff and spectators during practices and competitions.
All counties will move to Phase 3 on Monday, March 22, allowing schools to offer all sports at that time.
Under the updated plan, counties will be individually evaluated every three weeks. Evaluations will occur on Mondays, with any possible changes taking effect that Friday. The first evaluation is scheduled for April 12.
In addition to being individually evaluated, large and small counties will have different sets of criteria. If any county fails one or more of the metrics, that county will move down one phase in the Heathy Washington plan.
WIAA noted that if at any point the statewide intensive care unit capacity reaches greater than 90 percent, all counties will move down one phase. The state Department of Health always maintains the ability to move a county forward or backward.
