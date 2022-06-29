CHESAW – Phill Dart will serve as grand marshal for the 80th Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo.
Chesaw Rodeo Club said Dart has been a club member since the later 1980s.
“You might recognize him out in the arena where he announces the kid’s games, or even see him by the calf chutes helping kids with calf riding,” said a club announcement. “Phill said he has only missed one rodeo that he can remember over the years, and that year he decided that fishing wasn’t nearly as fun as the Chesaw Rodeo.”
“Being a part of this rodeo is very special to me,” he said. “It is a wonderful family oriented, community event that is close to my heart. I have been to many rodeos in my life, even the National Finals Rodeo, and I would still rather watch the Chesaw Rodeo.”
Dart born and raised in the Molson area on his family ranch. He went to school in Molson until the fifth grade, and then attended school in Oroville. He is a fourth-generation rancher in Molson, where he and his oldest son, Randy, run the operation.
His younger son, Travis, is a diesel mechanic in Fairbanks, Alaska. Phill also has two grandchildren, Henry and Aubree.
Dart has been involved in the Molson-Chesaw community and the rodeo since a very young age. He participated in 4-H as a child and helped them work the rodeo concession stand every Fourth of July from 9 years old on through his childhood.
His parents, Richard and Barbara, were involved with the rodeo; they were grand marshals in the early 2000s.
