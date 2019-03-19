OMAK – When the final finish line lights stopped flashing, Jack MacDonald of Omak’s Pack 20 was the overall winner at this year’s Cub Scout Pinewood Derby on March 16.
This year’s field was small, with seven cars, but all of them flew down a metal track at host Sunrise Chevrolet.
Second went to Nathon Randall and third to Tyler Busching, both from Okanogan and in Pack 20, said District Chairman Dave Yarnell.
Yarnell said some of the potential racers were out of town at other events.
Also competing were Carter Kuhlman from Coulee Dam’s Pack 24 along with Xavi Goeden, Ambrose Goeden and Wren Ward of Tonasket’s Pack 21.
The sponsors’ race, which included 10 vehicles, was very close, but State Farm Insurance and Brian Evans were declared the winner.
Other sponsors included Omak Auto Plaza, Omak RV and Auto Repair, OK Tire Factory, Xtreme Power Sports, Les Schwab in Omak, Mac’s Tire, Al Camp, Omak Feed and Supply, Jerry’s Auto Supply and Sunrise Chevrolet.
Mike Roberts was declared the winner of an auction for former Sheriff Frank Rogers’ Batman racers he’d entered over the years.
Money raised went directly to scouting in the Okanogan Valley, said Yarnell.
A special car was entered in the sponsor race – a 1969 Pinewood Derby that won that year and was built by Lorin Combs of Omak.
The nail/axle was bound to the car by winding fishing line and sealing it. A cut-down baseball player, cap and all, was glued into the driver’s seat.
A crowd favorite was Tina Roberts’ new entry with Elsa from “Frozen” driving the Omak Auto and RV Repair racer.
