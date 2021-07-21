OKANOGAN – A set of “unusually high scores” was turned in by pinochle players at the Okanogan Eagles the night of July 13, said spokesman Buck Workman.
Tim Norman led the group with 8,820. Others with high scores were Dee Tarnowski, 8,780; Bill Bruton, 8,670, and Dick Fuller, 8,510.
Partners with 300 pinochle were George Dunckel and Roy Gleason, Dunckel and Peggy Myers, Pat Byrd and Norma Lawson (twice), Marva Juneau and Jane Gleason, Tarnowski and Buck Workman, Tarnowski and Mike Serles, Tarnowski and Bruton, and Bruton and Dick Fuller.
Bruton and Workman also had 400 jacks.
