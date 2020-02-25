ROCKFORD — The Omak Pioneer boys’ basketball team successfully dismantled the Freeman Scotties, 67-62, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Freeman High School.
“Our crowd traveled well and brought their lungs, which was needed, as the gym was really rocking during the second half,” said Pioneer coach Geoff Pearson. “It was hard to communicate with the kids in the huddle, much less when they were on the court.
“The second half was just a fantastic scene. The crowd was fired up. Both teams played hard and it became physical. We talk about needing to do things the right way, but then make plays on top of it, and this game was an example of it. Our boys made the right plays all night long, and then made the great plays when we needed to,” he said.
“Every time Freeman would cut into the deficit, our boys answered with a huge bucket or defensive stop,” he said. “Jaren Boyd was especially huge in the third quarter with three three-pointers, or another way to think about it, Jaren scored nine of our 12 points in the third quarter,” he said.
Freeman cut the lead to three with about three minutes to go in the game, but Reilly Davis, TJ Sackman and Tre Marchand “stepped up with some clutch free-throws to salt it away,” Pearson said.
The Pioneers continue their season and prepare to go to battle against No. 1-seeded Seattle Academy at Issaquah High School at 2 p.m. Feb. 29.
Regardless of the outcome, the Pioneers will compete at the Hardwood Classic state tournament March 4-7 in the Yakima Sundome.
If Omak wins at Issaquah, it will compete at 10 a.m. March 5. With a loss, Omak would compete at 2 p.m. March 4 against the winner of the Seton Classic vs. La Salle game at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.
Brewster 84, Kittitas 70
QUINCY — Brewster brought the heat on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Kittitas couldn’t take it, with the Bears prevailing 84-70.
Kittitas lives to compete another day, though, since it was not a loser-out game.
The Bears have had a successful season, putting up better numbers every game and relying heavily on the consistent double digits of the Gebbers boys, Cade and Kayson. Both measure in around 6 feet, 4 inches.
Brewster is set to compete in the regional tournament against Life Christian at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in Wenatchee. Brewster is ranked No. 4, while Life Christian is No. 5.
The winner will play at 3:45 p.m. March 5 at the Hardwood Classic state tournament in the Spokane Arena. The loser will play at 7:15 p.m. March 4.
Riverside Christian 64, Pateros 56
EAST WENATCHEE — Pateros traveled to Eastmont Junior High School on Feb. 22, only to have its season ended by Riverside Christian, 64-56.
Riverside Christian will play No. 5 Naselle on Feb. 29 at Eisenhower High School.
White Swan 57, Liberty Bell 41
QUINCY — Liberty Bell traveled to Quincy Jackrabbit Gymnasium to meet White Swan on Feb. 22 and lost, 57-41.
No. 8 White Swan will compete against No. 1 Liberty (Spangle) at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at West Valley High School in Spokane.
Lake Roosevelt 70, Liberty Christian 28
QUINCY — There was no mercy given to Liberty Christian as the Raiders played as if they had something to prove, sending Liberty Christian packing, 70-28.
The Raiders had just come off a loss against Brewster for the league championship and played Liberty Christian like they were out for revenge.
Lake Roosevelt is set to play the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Mark Morris High School in Longview. The Fighting Ducks are No. 3 the state going into the regional tournament, while Lake Roosevelt is No. 6.
Both teams will go on to compete in the 2020 Hardwood Classic state tournament March 4-7 at the Spokane Arena.
The winner of the Lake Roosevelt-Toutle Lake game will play at 7:15 p.m. March 5, while the loser will play at 3:45 p.m. March 4 against the winner of the Kittitas vs. Wahkiakum game. That game will be Feb. 29 at Mark Morris High School.
Oroville 52, Columbia (Burbank) 48
QUINCY — The Oroville Hornets traveled to Quincy on Feb. 21 to fight Columbia (Burbank) for a spot in the upcoming regional tournament.
Oroville secured a regional spot with a 52-48 win.
The Hornets will meet No. 9 Colfax in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at University High School in Spokane Valley. The winner will advance to state and meet the winner of the White Swan vs. Liberty game at 9 a.m. March 4 in the Spokane Arena.
Pateros 53, Entiat 49
EAST WENATCHEE — Pateros traveled to meet the Entiat Tigers at Eastmont Junior High School in the 1B district tournament Feb. 20 and won, 53-49.
