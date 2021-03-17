Okanogan prevails in season opener at Wahluke
OMAK – The Pioneers had trouble making critical third down stops against Chelan, leading to a 29-6 high school football win by the Goats on the Omak field March 12.
“We played well on defense, led by our two senior linebackers, Joseph Bucsko and Adam Hendrick,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “We did a great job of limiting their big passing game, and we put them in many third down situations.”
Trouble stopping the Goats on third downs led to eventual scoring drives, he said.
“Offensively, we struggled to put consistent, positive plays together,” he said.
Sophomore Kessler Fjellman showed great potential in his first start at running back.
Senior wide receiver Brayan Suastegui was electric in the return game, scoring Omak’s only touch on a 78-yard kickoff return “where he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone,” Sackman said.
Next up for Omak is a trip to Quincy on March 19.
Okanogan 48, Wahluke 6
Okanogan traveled to Wahluke on March 13 and came away with a 48-6 football victory.
“Great first game of the year,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “We played hard and executed well.”
The Bulldogs struck first with a 55-yard run for a touchdown by Kolbe Tverberg. Jamie Gonzalez’ kick was good. Taggert Grooms added another first quarter touchdown on a 13-yard run. Gonzalez added the PAT.
In the second quarter. Bob Silverthorn ran for a yard into the end zone. Gonzalez kick was blocked. Parker Jones ran for 15 yards and a touchdown to end the second quarter. Gonzalez’ PAT was good for a halftime score of 27-0.
Tverberg ran for five and 10 yards and touchdowns in the third quarter. Both of Gonzalez’ kicks were good.
Johnny Swartsel rounded out third quarter scoring with a three-yard run, followed by a Gonzalez PAT.
In the fourth quarter, Wahluke’s Andrew Yorgeson passed to Oscar Perez for 33 yards and Wahluke’s only score. Arnold Ramos’ kick was blocked, leaving the final at 48-6.
On offense, Okanogan had 351 yards on 58 plays for 6.1 yards per play, compared to Wahluke’s 86 yards on 36 plays for 2.4 yards per play. The Bulldogs had 324 yards rushing, while Wahluke had -2. Okanogan had 24 first downs, 20 of them on the ground, to Wahluke’s seven with one rushing.
Liberty Bell 66, Soap Lake 20
Riley Lidey had 306 passing yards to help lead Liberty Bell past Soap Lake, 66-20, on March 12.
He was 17-for-20 passing with six touchdowns, carried the ball six times for 97 yards and three touchdowns, and had one tackle and one assist, said coach Jeffrey Lidey.
Dusty Patterson had six carries for 48 yards and two catches for 27 yards. He had one touchdown and one kickoff return for a 51-yard touchdown. On defense, he made five tackles, had two assists and deflected three passes.
Bodie Paul carried the ball eight times for 80 yards and had eight catches for 140 yards. He made three touchdowns, and offense had nine tackles and two assists.
Tyler Darwood had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, five tackles, four assists and two pass deflections. Sawyer Crandall had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown, two tackles, two assists and one pass deflections.
Lucaas Gonzales-Ortega intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
“Although mistakes were made, this was a much better showing for the Mountain Lions,” said coach Lidey. “We fixed a lot of things we did wrong against ACH. I was able to see what we have in our arsenal, let me tell you, we are stacked.”
Liberty Bell lost March 6 to ACH, 34-16.
Seven Mountain Lions scored against Soap Lake.
“When you can involve every kid in a win, there is truly nothing better as a coach,” Jeffrey Lidey said.
Lake Roosevelt 44, Oroville 0
Lake Roosevelt topped Oroville, 44-0, on March 12 at Ben Prince Field.
“I thought we played hard and gave good effort,” said Oroville coach Rick Clark. “However, we still need a lot of work on fundamentals. Blocking and tackling.”
The team is improving, but nowhere near where it needs to be, he said.
He said improvement needs to come quickly, since the Oroville-Tonasket “Battle of the Bell” game is this Saturday, March 20.
Brewster 38, Tonasket 9
Brewster hosted Tonasket March 12 and notched a 38-9 victory.
“We found some rhythm on offense,” said Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins. “We need to do a better job finishing drives.”
He said the team is excited about its growth from the first to second week.
“The focus will be to get consistency in all parts of the game,” Hawkins said.
Pateros 38, Bridgeport 34
The March 12 football game between Pateros and Bridgeport was a back-and-forth affair, with Bridgeport landing on the wrong side of the 38-34 game, said Bridgeport coach John McDougal.
“We started strong, and held at 10-point lead at halftime thanks to the efforts of our running backs, Jesus “Chuy” Torres and Tony Flores, as well as our quarterbacks, Cesar de Dios and Jose Pio,” said McDougal. “We also had great work on the defensive side in the first half by Brandon Garcia and an interception by one of our team captains, Daniel Galvan, late in the second quarter.”
But depth became an issue in the second half. With only 11 players healthy and suited up for the game, the Mustangs saw their lead disappear as cramps and fatigue set in late in the game.
Pateros had a great night from its quarterback, who found small windows to place the ball downfield all game long, McDougal said.
“We made great strides as a team, and we are going to continually get better to be able to close out these tight games,” he said.
ACH 52, Entiat 14
Almira/Coulee-Hartline took home a 52-14 victory from the football team’s trip to Entiat on March 12.
ACH quarterback Dane Isaak started the scoring at 10:39 in the first quarter with a 16-yard keeper. The two-point conversion run by Grady Murray was good.
Less than a minute later, the Warriors struck again with an Isaak pass to Parker Roberts. Jaxon Baergen’s two-point conversion was good.
Murry scored on a 20-yard run, with Camren’s Goetz’s two-pointer bringing the score to 22-0. ACH scored again in the first quarter on an 86-yard run by Iree Goodman. Roberts’ two-point run was good.
In the second quarter, Entiat struck first on a Landon Crutcher pass to Christian Santos for 14 yards. Pedro Arias’ conversion run failed.
ACH scored again in the second quarter on a run by Baerten. Cody Allsbrook’s two-point run was good.
Entiat rounded out the first half scoring with a pass from Crutcher to Santos for 51 yards. A two-point pass by the two was good for a halftime score of 38-14.
ACH scored once in the third on an Isaak run for 24 yards. The Isaak-to-Roberts conversion was good.
The Warriors struck again in the fourth on an Allsbrook run for 27 yards. Isaak’s conversion throw to Goetz was no good, leaving the final score at 52-14.
ACH amassed 420 yards of offense – 401 of them on the ground - to Entiat’s 102 with 14 on the ground. They were nearly even in number of plays 42 for ACH to 43 for Entiat, but ACH had 10 yards per play to Entiat’s 2.4.
Curlew 26, Selkirk 20
Curlew defeated Selkirk, 26-20, in the final minutes of the schools’ football game March 8.
Brad Rooster Singer, coming off a 342-yard rushing performance against Cusick, ran for another 281 yards and three scores, said coach Noah Theckston.
Lane Olson had two interceptions as a defensive back and threw for one touchdown to senior fullback Conner Pennington with two minutes left on the clock to take the lead. Olson also made an open field tackle on a deep reception with no time left on the clock to seal the game.
Returning all-league guard Nolan Haddenham rushed for one extra point and led the team with three sacks and eight tackles.
Receiving leader on the day was Michael Fiest with 42 yards.
