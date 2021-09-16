Okanogan battles rain, tops Chelan
OMAK – The Pioneers won their first football game of the season with a 54-29 victory over Brewster on Friday, Sept. 10, at home.
Brewster got on the board first with a 78-yard kickoff run and a two-yard run in the first quarter. Both kicks were good.
“We got off to a very slow start and dug ourselves a 0-14 hole in the first quarter,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “Our team continued to battle, cut out our mistakes and started to play some good football.”
Once the team got out of the first quarter, Sackman said he was pleased with the way his offense stayed balanced with the run and the pass.
During the second quarter, Omak scored on a 10-yard run by Cade Johnson, a 25-yard pass from Beau Sackman to Jonny Stenberg, an eight-yard run by Kessler Fjellman and another Beau Sackman-to-Stenberg pass for a 17-yard touchdown. All four of Black Sam’s PATs were good.
Sandwiched in between Omak scores was another Brewster touchdown, a 41-yarder. The PAT kick failed.
After the half, Omak scored twice in the third quarter on a Beau Sackman-to-Trey Rose 26-yard pass, Fjellman 72-yard kickoff return. Sam missed both kicks.
The Bears added three on a 24-yard field goal in the third and a five-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed.
Omak rounded out the scoring in the final period with a two-yard run by Fjellman and a 35-yard pass play from Beau Sackman to Stenberg. Sam booted two PATs.
Fjellman had a great night on the ground with 230 yards plus the kickoff return for score, said the coach.
Quarterback Beau Sackman connected through the air for four touchdown passes, three to Stenberg and one to Rose.
“Defensively, we played tough all night, limiting them to less than 200 yards of total offense, but we need to get off the field on third down; we gave up way too many third-down conversions,” said coach Sackman. “For our first game of the season, I was very pleased with our attitude and effort during the whole game.”
Omak rushing – Kessler Fjellman, 25-for-230, two touchdowns; CJ Arroyo, 6-for-47; Caden Johnson, 1-for-10, one touchdown; Josaya Sloan, 1-for-6; Beau Sackman, 2-for-(-20); Trey Rose, 6-for-(-7).
Omak receiving – Jonny Stenberg, 3-for-77, three touchdowns; Trey Rose, 2-for-56, one touchdown; Kaiden Devereaux, 1-for-42; Genesi Arcinega, 1-for-9.
Omak passing – Beau Sackman, 7-for-19 for 184 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions.
Okanogan 42, Chelan 20
The Bulldogs battled through a soaking rainstorm to beat vising Chelan, 42-20, on Sept. 10.
Okanogan jumped on the scoreboard 13 seconds into the game as Tucker Pritchard grabbed Quin McLaren’s kickoff and rambled 88 yards for a touchdown. Jamie Gonzalez added the extra point.
“We started off fast with a kick return for a TD by Tucker Pritchard and then Carter Kuckenbuch caused a fumble while sacking” Chelan’s quarterback, said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “We were able to score off the turnover and ride the momentum for the win.”
That score, not quite two minutes into the game, came on a nine-yard run by Calvin Yusi. Gonzalez added the PAT.
Chelan scored for the first time with 7:59 on the first quarter clock as Reed Stamps passed to Gage Burdick for 31 yards and the touchdown. McLaren’s PAT was good.
Yusi ran for three yards and his second touchdown of the quarter with 3:32 remaining. Gonzalez’ kick was good.
With 21 ticks on the first quarter clock, Stamps passed to Ethan Kehl for four yards and a second Goat touchdown. McLaren’s kick was blocked.
Okanogn scored twice in the second quarter, first on a Ryden Zabreznik run of four yards and then on a 10-yard run by Brad Ingram. Both of Gonzalez’ kicks were good, leaving the score at 35-13 in Okanogan’s favor at halftime.
Zabreznik added six points to Okanogan’s score in the third quarter with a six-yard run. Gonzalez added the PAT.
Chelan rounded out the scoring with seven seconds left in the game with an Isaac Wilson pass to Austin McCardle for 36 yards. McLaren added the extra point.
Okanogan had 369 yards on offense, compared to 248 for Chelan. The Goats led in passing yardage, 164 to Okanogan’s 60, but Okanogan led on the ground with 309 yards compared to Chelan’s 84.
Chelan had one turnover, the fumble that led to Okanogan’s second score, while Okanogan had four fumbles and lost all four.
Okanogan had 23 first downs, 21 of them on the ground and two through the air, to Chelan’s 12, with four of them rushing, seven passing and one on a penalty.
Ingram was 4-for-8 passing for 60 yards.
Chelan’s Stamps completed 9 of 18 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Wilson was 1-for-4 for 36 yards and one touchdown.
Okanogan rushing – Calvin Yusi, 13-for-92; Ryden Zabreznik, 9-for-75; Brad Ingram, 8-for-62; Tucker Pritchard, 7-for-34; Grant Gillespie, 4-for-22; Carter Kuchenbuch, 2-for-17; Kasey Erickson, 3-for-7.
Okanogan receiving – Tucker Pritchard, 2-for-50; Jaden Radke, 1-for-9; Calvin Yusi, 1-for-1.
Okanogan defense – Johnny Swartsel, 5 tackles; Carter Kuchenbuch and Ryden Zabreznik, 4 tackles each; Richie Arroyo, 3 tackles; Manny Rodriguez, 2.5 tackles; Grant Gillespie, Ty Morgan and Brad Ingram, 2 tackles each; Tucker Pritchard, Alex Lopez, Calvin Yusi, Joseph Cates, Ryley Moore, Kasey Erickson, Tanner Tugaw, Austin Nelson and Bode Grooms, 1 tackle each; Jaden Radke, 0.5 tackle.
Reardan 21, Oroville 13
Oroville traveled to Reardan on Sept. 11 and lost, 21-13.
“We dressed 14 players,” said Hornet coach Rick Clark. “We were missing nine to 10 players due to illness, injury and violation of district policy. However, to the man, our guys played hard and never gave up. We had our chances at the end of the game to win it, but the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Clark said he was proud of the team for its effort.
ACH 58, Selkirk 22
Almira/Coulee-Hartline took home a 58-22 win from a road trip to meet Selkirk on Sept. 11.
ACH scored on the opening kickoff as Grady Murray grabbed the ball and ran 55 yards to the end zone. A two-point conversion run by Parker Roberts was good.
The Warriors scored again on a Dane Isaak run of 59 yards. Carter Pitts scored the conversion run.
ACH scored four more touchdowns in the first quarter on a Murray interception of Selkirk quarterback Silas Petrich, a Parker Roberts run of 40 yards, an interception of Selkirk’s Logan Link by Isaak and a fumble recovery by Grayson Beal. William Allsbrook missed the first and third conversion attempts, but Grayson Beal and Pitts scored on their attempts.
Selkirk struck in second quarter on a Petrich pass to TJ Taylor for 39 yards. Link scored the conversion run, leaving the halftime score at 42-8 in ACH’s favor.
Selkirk scored again in the third quarter on a Link run for 10 yards. Petrich had the conversion.
ACH bounced back with a 59-yard run by Allsbrook. Pitts ran for two points.
The Warriors scored twice in the fourth on runs of 47 yards by Pitts and 16 yards by Link. Pitts tacked on two to his touchdown, while Porter Carman’s attempt after Link’s score was no good.
For total offense, the teams were close, with ACH having 276 yards to Selkirk’s 246. ACH was more efficient, though, running 16 plays and averaging 17.3 yards per play to Selkirk’s 53 plays averaging 4.6 yards per play.
ACH passed once for three yards. Selkirk had five pass completions out of 16 attempts for 77 yards.
Scores
Liberty Bell 46, Concrete 6
Waterville 50, Pateros 0
