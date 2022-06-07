OMAK – Area swimming pools start opening later this week, coinciding with the closure of schools for the summer.
City pools in Brewster, Bridgeport, Okanogan, Omak, Tonasket and Twisp offer various swim sessions, lessons, rentals and swim teams for youngsters.
Brewster
The pool opens at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, for the summer, said Manager Nicole Smith.
A water slide, for those 48 inches tall or taller, and a smaller slide are offered.
Pool hours, Monday through Friday, are 6-7 a.m., adult swim; 7:30-9:15 a.m., swim team; 1-4:45 p.m., open swim; 5-6:30 p.m. adult and family swim; 6:30-8:30 p.m., open swim.
The pool may be rented Saturdays and Sundays for swim team, private parties and programs. More information is available at 509-429-3942, 509-689-6689 or swimmingpool@brewsterwa.us.
Lessons, for swimmers 5 and older, will be offered July 11-15 and July 18-22. Preschoolers can take lessons July 25-29 from 11-11:30 a.m. for 4-year-olds and 11:30 a.m. to noon for 3-year-olds.
A mom/dad and tot session, for children 2 and younger, runs from noon to 12:30 p.m. July 25-29.
Individual admission and season passes are offered. There’s a fee for lessons.
Registration and tryouts for the Brewster Bearacudas swim team were yesterday, June 7. Coaches are Emerson Webster and Caroline Zoretic.
More information is available from the pool.
Bridgeport
The pool will open Monday, June 13. No further information was available at press time.
Okanogan
The pool opens Thursday, June 16, with free swimming from 1-4:45 p.m.
Swimming is offered Monday through Friday all summer, with the last day being Aug. 26. The pool will close at 4:45 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Pool hours are 7-8 a.m., adult lap swim; 8-10 a.m., swim team practice; 10 a.m. to noon, lessons; noon to 1 p.m., adult lap swim/parent-tot swim; 1-4:45 p.m. public swim; 5-6 p.m., adult lap swim; 6-7 p.m., family swim; 7-9 p.m., public swim.
Lessons are planned for 10 a.m. to noon July 11-22 and Aug. 1-12, with signups from 10 a.m. to noon the week prior to each session.
The pool is available for rentals from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Rentals may be arranged by calling city hall, 509-422-3600.
Single-swim, parent-tot and adult lap swim admission, 10-unit child’s passes, five-unit adult passes and season tickets are available. There’s a separate fee for lessons.
Omak
The Omak pool will open June 17 with free swimming starting at 1 p.m.
Opening day is Monday, June 20.
The pool is handicapped-accessible and equipped with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pool lift.
Pool hours Monday through Friday are 5:45-9:15 a.m., swim team; 9:10 a.m. to noon, lessons; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., adult lap swim and water aerobics; 1-4:30 p.m., public swim; 5-6 p.m., adult lap swim and water aerobics; 6:30-7:30 p.m., family swim; 8-9 p.m., public swim.
Saturday sessions are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., adult lap swim; 1-4:30 p.m., public swim; 5-6 p.m., adult lap swim; 6:30-7:30 p.m., family swim, and 8-9 p.m., public swim.
Admission is available for a daily charge, or by season pass. Children 4 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.
The pool may be rented on Sundays.
Lessons will be offered July 5-15 and July 25 to Aug. 5, with signups the week prior to each session. There’s a separate charge for lessons.
The pool will be closed July 4, July 30 for a swim meet and Aug. 11-14 for the Omak Stampede. Early closures at 4 p.m. are planned July 7 and July 26 for swim meets.
Aug. 28 is the last day of the season.
Tonasket
The pool will open June 11. No further information was available at press time.
Twisp
Wagner Memorial Pool is scheduled to open June 11, pending availability of staff.
The pool features a slide, zero-depth wading area for toddlers, shaded seating, bathhouse and snack vending.
Children through age 6 must be accompanied by a parent and those 7-13 must be able to pass a swim test to use the pool without a parent or guardian. Children who are not potty trained must wear swim diapers.
Pool sessions Monday through Friday include 6-7 a.m., lap swim; 7-8 a.m., aerobics; 8-10:30 a.m., swim team; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., lessons; 12:30-1:30 p.m., lap swim; 1:30-5:30 p.m. open swim; 5:30-6:30 p.m., lap swim. Lap swim is not offered Wednesday afternoons; open swim is not offered Sunday afternoons.
Daily admission is charged, or swimmers can buy season passes.
