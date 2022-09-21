OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Professional bull rider Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, now sits in 19th for world standings in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings as of Sept. 19.
Proctor was recently on the edge of qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo when he moved up to 14th in late August. However, a couple of no-scores since then has him just outside the top-15.
However, in Proctor’s most recent ride at the Extreme Seminole Showdown on Sept. 17 and 18, he took first with a ride of 85 on Five Star Rodeo’s Yogi Bear, taking home $3,658. Proctor is at $80,007 on the season.
Regular season for rodeo ends Sept. 30, giving riders just a few more events across the country to rise in the ranks and qualify for the NFR. The three largest paying events before the end of the regular season are all this weekend and include:
Sheriff’s PRCA Rodeo, San Bernardino, Calif., $73,750 payout.
Omaha River City Rodeo, Omaha, Neb., $55,000 payout.
Young Living’s Last Chance Rodeo, Mona, Utah, $75,500 payout.
Between Proctor and the top-15 in world standings right now are Lukasey Morris in 15th with $92,617, Reid Oftedahl in 16th with $91,725, Cole Fischer in 17th with $87,790 and Hayes Weight in 18th with $83,503.
Proctor, the 2011 world champion bull rider, competed in the 2021 NFR. He took third place in the second go-round with an 86.5 on Yeti’s Big Poisen and took home $18,941.
He finished the season with $126,868.85 in winnings.
Lawson enters weekend with pinochle high
OKANOGAN — Norma Lawson took the high score with 8210 in pinochle play last week, Sept. 15, during games at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Following was Diana Sauceda with 7750, JoAnn Harrison with 7340, and Dick Fuller with 7230.
Partners with 300 pinochle were: Joe Shaul and Gail Norman, Joe Shaul and Tim Norman, Tim Norman and Dick Fuller, Tim and Gail Norman, Roy Gleason and Lisa Turner, Roy Gleason and Dick Fuller, Tom and Marilyn Schieffer, George Dunckel and Carole Weitman, and Diana Sauceda and Buck Workman.
Also having a round robin were the partners Joe Shaul and Gail Norman.
