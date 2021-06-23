PONCA CITY, Okla. – Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, followed up an 85.5-point bull ride June 11 with a broken leg.
The former world champion bull rider’s sixth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo bid is on hold, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Proctor told PRCA that he dismounted after the ride in the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City, Okla., and his right foot struck the ground “and my body kind of twisted with the momentum of the bull and it brought my body over the top of my leg.”
He suffered a broken right fibula and damage to his right ankle.
“It was just a freak deal,” said the Lake Roosevelt graduate, 36. Injuries “are part of the game. This isn’t checkers.”
Proctor, who underwent surgery June 15 in Dallas, Texas, said he anticipates being out for six weeks and still hopes to qualify for the NFR, where he competed in 2011-13 and 2015-16. He won the world title in bulls in 2011.
So far this year he’s won $24,763 and was 19th in the PRCA/Ram world standings at the time of his injury. He placed fourth at Ponca City on Andrews Rodeo’s Rapid Fire and won $795.
He said he had a bad last month, but figured it out and rode four of his last five bulls.
Proctor competed locally at the Colorama Rodeo in Grand Coulee in mid-May and the Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo on Memorial Day weekend. He got tossed from Aces Wild Pro Rodeo’s W712 in Grand Coulee and Flying 5 Rodeo’s 36 at Coulee City.
Proctor said the injury will allow him to spend more time with his wife Haley, a PRCA specialty act performer, and daughter Coulee, 6 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.