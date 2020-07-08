CODY, Wyo. – Okanogan County bull riders Shane Proctor and Wyatt Covington both finished in the money in Fourth of July weekend Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos.
Proctor, a graduate of Lake Roosevelt High School, placed seventh at the July 1-4 Cody Stampede. He won $782 for an 85.5-point ride.
Roscoe Jarboe won the event, and $5,866, by scoring 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Lookin’ Up.
Proctor placed sixth, with a 78.5-point ride, at the PRCA Oakley City, Utah, rodeo on July 2-4.
At Mobridge, S.D., on July 2-4, Omak High School graduate Wyatt Covington placed fourth with an 84.5-point ride.
