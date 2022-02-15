FORT WORTH, Texas – Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, placed second in the second round of bracket 6 bull riding at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
The event ran Jan. 21 to Feb. 5.
Proctor scored an 87 and earned $1,320. He was named a wild card for advancing, but did not advance.
