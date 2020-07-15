SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shane Proctor, a Lake Roosevelt High School graduate, finished 10th in individual MVP standings in the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge after playoff night two last weekend.
He was among the top bull riders in the team event.
Proctor rode four of 10 bulls during the multi-week series.
Jose Vitor Leme placed first in the MVP standings with 866 points. He rode 10 of 14 bulls and was on the winning Team Cooper Tires squad. The 8-0 team amassed 2,057.25 points with 48 percent successful rides.
Team Can Am finished second with a 4-4 record and 1,045 points.
Proctor, 35, placed first on June 20 in game 24 and first on June 21 in game 26 of the event.
On June 21, he rode Space Money for 86.5 points in game 25 of Division B and Get Shorty for 86 points in game 26. He rode Space Monkey on June 20 for 88 points in game 24.
Proctor rode for Team South Point, which placed 10th overall with a 3-3 record and 678.5 aggregate points. The team had 22.2 percent successful rides with eight rides and 28 buck offs.
