SPANISH FORK, Utah – Lake Roosevelt graduate Shane Proctor finished third in the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Xtreme Bulls event July 20.
Total payoff for the event was $40,420.
Stock contractors were Frontier Rodeo and Powder River Rodeo. Okanogan graduate J.J. Harrison, Walla Walla, was the clown/barrel man and specialty act.
Bulls -1, Clayton Sellars, 90 on Frontier Rodeo’s Trophy Rack, $12,126. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5, $9,297. 3, Shane Proctor, 85, $6,871. 4 (tie), Ruger Piva and Elliot Jacoby, 84, $3,638 each. 6, (tie) Daylon Swearingen and Brady Portenier, 83, $1,819 each. 8, Trey Kimzey, 75, $1,213.
(0) comments
