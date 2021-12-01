LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, will make a bid for his second world bull riding title at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which runs Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The rodeo will feature the top 119 contestants in the world in rough stock and timed events, and barrel racing. Winners receive a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association gold buckle and a share of the $10.257 million purse.
Proctor, 36, qualified for the NFR by finishing 13th in bull riding during the 2021 season with earnings of $97,927.43. The top 15 riders qualified.
According to PRCA, the top 15 competitors in each event will pin numbers to the backs of their shirts or vests. Proctor’s number is 114.
He is one of two NFR competitors from Washington. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, is a heeler in team roping.
Proctor, a 2003 graduate of Lake Roosevelt High School, has career earnings of $1,307,744, and has qualified for six NFRs. He won the bull riding title in 2011, although he was injured the 10th night when he was stepped on by the bull and suffered a broken left arm. He finished with $238,249.
In 2021, he also finished 157th in the world standings in saddle bronc with earnings of $626.80, 236th in Prorodeo all-around with 2220.91 points, 23rd in Prorodeo bulls with 2,220.91 points, sixth in all-around Xtreme bulls with winnings of $30,004.67 and sixth in Xtreme bull riding with winnings of $30,004.67.
Information on purchasing tickets for the rodeo is available online at NFRexperience.com or through social media at /LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR.
The rodeo also may be watched nightly at 5:45 p.m. Pacific time starting Dec.2 on The Cowboy Channel. Live coverage of the NFR can be found on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV through its cable and satellite partners, and online at cowboychannelplus.com, according to PRCA.
Real time scoring can be found on prorodeo.com. Additional information is on PRCA ProRodeo’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok sites.
