REDMOND, Ore. – Shane Proctor, a Lake Roosevelt graduate, placed second last weekend in the Cascade Shoot Out rodeo.
The Sept. 18-19 event drew competitors for a $76,922 total payout. JJ Harrison, an Okanogan graduate, was the specialty act, clown and barrelman.
Proctor scored an 84 and took home $2,009. Roscoe Jarboe finished first with 87.5 points on Corey and Lange Rodeo’s Captain Obvious and won $2,515.
All-around cowboy was Curtis Cassidy, who won $2,749 in tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Proctor sits in 50th place in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding standings.
Austin Covington, Omak, is in eighth place in the Columbia River Circuit with $742.20 in winnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.