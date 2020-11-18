ROUND ROCK, Texas – Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, finished second in the inaugural Rodeo Austin Xtreme Bulls competition last weekend at the Dell Diamond complex.
Fletcher Jowers won the event in a field that included nine bull riders headed to the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Jowers captured the victory with a 92-point ride Nov. 13 on Andrews Rodeo’s Desperate Man.
He earned $10,716 and edged out Proctor, the 2011 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion, who had a 90 on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Smoke Stack.
“I love riding bulls because it is the most fun thing to do, and you don't have to haul a trailer around everywhere and feed yourself and your horses,” said Jowers, a native of Waxahachie, Texas, who started riding bulls when he turned 10. “I love the rush you get from riding bulls and the feeling you have when you have a 92-point ride. That's why we all do this.”
