DODGE CITY, Kan. – Lake Roosevelt graduate Shane Proctor placed sixth at Dodge City Roundup Xtreme Bulls competition July 28.
He placed third in the first round with an 88-point ride for $1,930. He didn’t get a complete ride in the finals, but in the average placed sixth for another $946.
First round – 1 (tie), Jeston Mead, on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Space Unicorn, and Boudreaux Campbell, on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s No. 25, 88.5 points, $3,008 each. 3, Shane Proctor, 88, $1,930. 4, Creek Young, 86.5, $1,249. 5 (tie), Trevor Kastner and Lon Danley, 85, $681 each. 7, Eli Vastbinder, 84.5, $454. 8, Levi Gray, 84, $341.
Finals - 1. Trevor Kastner, 89.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Ferdinand, $3,102. 2, Tyler Bingham, 87, $2,497. 3, Eli Vastbinder, 85.5, $1,967. No other qualified rides.
Average – 1, Trevor Kastner, 174.5 points on two head, $5,675. 2, Eli Vastbinder, 170, $4,351. 3, Tyler Bingham, 167, $3,216. 4 (tie), Jeston Mead and Boudreaux Campbell, 88.5 on one head, $1,703 each. 6, Shane Proctor, 88, $946. 7, Creek Young, 86.5, $757. 8, Lon Danley, 85, $568. (All totals include ground money.)
Total payoff was $37,835.
