COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, finished the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season in 13th place in bull riding and qualifies for the National Finals Rodeo.
Proctor, 36, had winnings this season of $97,927.43 as of Sept. 30, when the season wrapped up.
The top 15 riders in each event, based on money won, qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the season-ending championship event for PRCA. This year’s NFR is Dec. 2-22 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Proctor dropped from 10th to 13th place during the final week of competition.
Other bull riders headed to the NFR, in order of placing, are Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah; Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla.; Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan.; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah; JB Mauney, Cotulla, Texas; Dustin Bouquet, Bourg, La.; Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont.; Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia; Trey Benton, Richards, Texas; Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas; Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho; Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho.
Proctor, the oldest of this year’s NFR bull riding qualifiers, won the world bull riding championship in 2011 and finished that season with winnings of $238,249.
He finished 147th in the standings in 2009, 23rd in standings 2010, sixth in standings and fourth at the NFR in 2012, fourth in the standings and third at the NFR in 2013, 59th in standings in 2014, third in standings and third at the NFR in 2015, third in standings in 2016, 21st in standings in 2017, 47th in standings in 2018, 29th in all-around standings, 63rd in saddle bronc and 93rd in bull riding in 2019, and won two rodeo bull riding events last year.
According to prorodeo.com, Proctor also is 157th this season in saddle bronc riding, with winnings of $626.80; 236th in all-around with 2,220.91 points; sixth in Xtreme Bulls all around with $30,004.67 and sixth in Xtreme Bulls bull riding with $30,004.67.
