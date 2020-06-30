LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Lake Roosevelt graduate Shane Proctor placed first in two rounds of the Monster Energy Team Challenge event of the Professional Bull Riders.
Proctor, 35, placed first on June 20 in game 24 and first on June 21 in game 26 of the event.
On June 21, he rode Space Money for 86.5 points in game 25 of Division B and Get Shorty for 86 points in game 26.
He rode Space Monkey on June 20 for 88 points in game 24.
Proctor rides for Team South Point in the challenge and was the only rider to get in two qualified rides in game 26.
Team Ariat was in first place in Division B after the weekend.
Proctor was in seventh place in the Built Ford Tough MVP race in the competition with 260.5 points. The leader, Jose Vitor Leme, had 779.5 points.
On June 27, Proctor rode High Razor for 88.75 points in the game 31 of the series.
