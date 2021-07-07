CALGARY – Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, is scheduled to ride in the Calgary Stampede, which runs July 9-18.
“After an extended absence of rodeo in Canada, top-caliber competition will be back in Calgary, with the Stampede hosting the elite athletes of the sport from both Canada and the United states,” said an announcement from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. “Earlier this month, the federal government gave the Calgary Stampede the go-ahead for a modified quarantine that allows rodeo competitors to safely enter Canada.”
Proctor is a former world champion in bull riding. He was sidelined in June when he broke his leg in Ponca City, Okla. According to PRCA, he expected to be out about six weeks.
The rodeo will have the largest purse of any PRCA rodeo this season, except for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Prize money of $250,000 is up for grabs in each event, with a total of $1.5 million to be won over the event’s 10-day run.
Proctor is 22nd in PRCA standings in bulls with winnings this season of $24,763.26.
