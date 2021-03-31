GRAND COULEE – Shane Proctor, a 2003 graduate of Lake Roosevelt High School, place fourth in bull riding at the Southeastern Livestock Exposition and Rodeo earlier this month.
Proctor, 36, scored 87 on Midnight Gambler at the Montgomery, Ala., event March 18-20. He won $1,506 with a fourth-place tie finish with Sage Kimzey.
He placed eighth and won $485 on Pretty Hooky at the Xtreme Bulls and Bands event March 5-6 in Poplar Bluff, Mo. He scored 78.
As of March 23, Proctor was in 12th place in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings in bull riding, according to PRCA.
He moved up from 16th place. At 16th, he had $13,334.33 in winnings for the season.
Nervous Wreck got the better of Proctor during round 1 of the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo on March 27 in Springfield, Mo. He also had a no-score on High Expectactio NFF at the Ultimate Challenge PRCA Xtreme Bulls event March 27 in Enid, Okla.
Proctor won the bull riding world championship in 2011.
